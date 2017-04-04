BRIEF-Westar Energy received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Westar Energy Inc
* Westar Energy Inc - On March 29, 2017 received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy, Inc. employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing
* Westar Energy - Notice said Westar Energy stock fund in plan to be entering blackout period due to pending merger of co with unit of great plains energy
* Westar Energy Inc - Blackout period is expected to commence several days prior to closing of merger, and could last up to 14 days
* Westar Energy Inc - Co is unable to determine closing date of merger and it is therefore unable to determine exact dates for blackout period Source text: [bit.ly/2o6WO9B] Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm