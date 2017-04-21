BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.21

April 21 Westbury Bancorp Inc:

* Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports net income for the three and six months ended march 31, 2017

* Westbury Bancorp Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* Westbury Bancorp - net interest income increased 4.6 pct to $5.3 million for 3 months ended march 31, versus $5.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2016