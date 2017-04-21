BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp says accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman as board chairman

April 21 Westbury Bancorp Inc

* Westbury Bancorp - on april 20 board accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman from his position as director and as chairman of board - sec filing

* Westbury Bancorp Inc - board has appointed greg remus as chairman of board of company and Westbury Bank following Lipman's resignation

* Westbury Bancorp- following Lipman's resignation , board will consist of 7 members until such time as board determines to make additional changes

* Westbury Bancorp Inc - Lipman will no longer be a director or executive chairman of Westbury Bank Source text - bit.ly/2oylVyp Further company coverage: