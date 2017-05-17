版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Westell authorizes $2 mln stock repurchase program

May 17 Westell Technologies Inc

* Westell announces authorization of a new $2 million stock repurchase program

* Westell Technologies Inc - board of directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to $2 million of its class a common stock

* Westell Technologies Inc - company's previously approved stock repurchase program remains in effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐