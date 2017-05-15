版本:
2017年 5月 15日

BRIEF-Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc announces tender offer

May 15 Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc

* Announces tender offer

* Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc - board has approved a tender offer for up to 10% of fund's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
