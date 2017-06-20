版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share

June 20 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp

* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share

* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp - ‍estimates that its book value per share, as of may 31, 2017, was approximately $10.90​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
