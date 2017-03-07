版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital files for mixed shelf of up to $400 mln

March 7 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
