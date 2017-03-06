版本:
BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Q4 gaap loss per share $0.92

March 7 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp

* Western Asset Mortgage capital corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.92

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
