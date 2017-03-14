BRIEF-Western Digital announces repricing of $2.985 bln of term B loans

March 14 Western Digital Corp

* Western Digital announces successful repricing of $2.985 billion of usd term B loans

* Western Digital Corp - new financing is expected to generate annual cash interest savings of approximately $30 million beginning on march 14, 2017

* Western Digital Corp- new term loans have same remaining tenor as previous U.S. Dollar-Denominated term B loans and mature on April 29, 2023

* Western Digital Corp - has priced $2.985 billion of new U.S. Dollar-Denominated term B-2 loans at an interest rate of libor + 2.75%

* Western Digital -in connection with the transaction, western digital settled previous U.S. Dollar-Denominated term B-1 loans with proceeds of this new loan