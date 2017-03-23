BRIEF-Western Digital has repriced EUR881 million of new euro-denominated term B-2 loans at interest rate of EURIBOR + 2.00%

March 23 Western Digital Corp

* Has successfully repriced eur881 million of new euro-denominated term b-2 loans at an interest rate of euribor + 2.00%

* New financing is expected to generate annual cash interest savings of approximately $12 million beginning on march 23, 2017

* New term loans have same remaining tenor as previous euro-denominated term B-1 loans and mature on april 29, 2023