BRIEF-Western Digital responds to Toshiba statement related to NAND flash-memory JVs

June 2 Western Digital Corp:
* Western Digital responds to Toshiba statement related to
NAND flash-memory joint ventures
* Western Digital to continue with arbitration process
* Issued response to Toshiba's statement that it will
transfer back 3 NAND flash-memory JVs operated with co from
Toshiba Memory Corp
* Says "Toshiba's new action does not resolve SanDisk's
claims in pending arbitration"
* Does not believe that Toshiba has "cured its breach" of JV
agreements
* Continues to believe any actions by Toshiba to transfer JV
interests to third party without SanDisk's consent "violates
"anti-transfer provisions of JV agreements
* "Firmly believe that Western Digital is best positioned
to assist Toshiba in addressing its challenges"
