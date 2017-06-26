BRIEF-Western Digital sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 26 Western Digital Corp-
* Western Digital updates fourth fiscal quarter outlook and reiterates guide for calendar year 2017
* Sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $12.00
* Sees Q4 revenue about $4.8 billion
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37
* Reiterated its non-gaap earnings forecast of approximately $12 per share for calendar year 2017
* Sees Q4 non-gaap gross margin of approximately 41%
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.65, revenue view $4.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.