BRIEF-Western Digital sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.85

LPC: Banks increase CLO forecasts as issuance thrives
June 28 Banks are increasing their US Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) forecasts with issuance set to surpass some of the most pessimistic 2017 predictions.
June 26 Western Digital Corp:
* Western Digital updates fourth fiscal quarter outlook and reiterates guide for calendar year 2017
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.85
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $12.00
* Sees Q4 revenue about $4.8 billion
* Says its Q4 non-GAAP guidance excludes items estimated to be about $1.37 in EPS
* Reiterated its non-GAAP earnings forecast of approximately $12 per share for calendar year 2017
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 41%
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.65, revenue view $4.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Banks are increasing their US Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) forecasts with issuance set to surpass some of the most pessimistic 2017 predictions.
* CEO - we've pulled back too far on investments in some key categories and our overall execution was not up to our normal standards in fy2017
June 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.