版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Western Digital sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.85

June 26 Western Digital Corp:

* Western Digital updates fourth fiscal quarter outlook and reiterates guide for calendar year 2017

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.85

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $12.00

* Sees Q4 revenue about $4.8 billion

* Says its Q4 non-GAAP guidance excludes items estimated to be about $1.37 in EPS

* Reiterated its non-GAAP earnings forecast of approximately $12 per share for calendar year 2017

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 41%

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.65, revenue view $4.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐