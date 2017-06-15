BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba

June 15 Western Digital Corp
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive
relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of
California
* Several of Sandisk subsidiaries have sought preliminary
injunctive relief in Superior Court of California for county of
San Francisco
* Western Digital Corp says "Toshiba has likewise continued
to obstruct all of Western Digital's efforts to achieve an
amicable resolution"
* "Toshiba Corporation's attempts to circumvent our
contractual rights have left us with no choice but to take this
action"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: