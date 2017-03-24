版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Western Energy says increased support for combination with Savanna Energy

March 24 Western Energy Services Corp:

* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.

* Western Energy Services Corp - continues to communicate that its offer is clearly superior offer

* Western Energy - shareholders holding about 25% of outstanding savanna common shares have executed voting support agreements in favour of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
