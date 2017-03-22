BRIEF-Western Energy Services confirms its proposed deal with Savanna Energy Services

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 21 Western Energy Services Corp
* Western Energy Services Corp. confirms its offer; highlights the key benefits to Savanna shareholders; and asks for Savanna shareholders' support
* Says combined company would have no debt maturities before 2019
* Western Energy Services - End result of a deal is expected to be higher cash flow per share for all shareholders and an expected $20 million per year in synergies
* Western Energy Services- Offer price per Savanna share is $2.12 which is 9.1% higher than hostile proposal from Total Energy Services Inc
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm