BRIEF-Western Energy Services issued demand for payment to Savanna Energy services for termination fee of $20 mln

April 18 Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Western Energy Services - issued formal demand for payment to Savanna Energy services for payment of termination fee of $20 million related to arrangement dated march 8

* Western Energy Services Corp - Western believes that it is entitled to damages including termination fee provided for under arrangement agreement

* Western Energy Services - if Savanna fails to make payment promptly, co will commence litigation by filing statement of claim against Savanna

* Western Energy Services Corp says Western's demand for payment provides savanna with five business days in which to pay termination fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: