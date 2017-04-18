BRIEF-Western Energy Services issued demand for payment to Savanna Energy services for termination fee of $20 mln

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Western Energy Services - issued formal demand for payment to Savanna Energy services for payment of termination fee of $20 million related to arrangement dated march 8
* Western Energy Services Corp - Western believes that it is entitled to damages including termination fee provided for under arrangement agreement
* Western Energy Services - if Savanna fails to make payment promptly, co will commence litigation by filing statement of claim against Savanna
* Western Energy Services Corp says Western's demand for payment provides savanna with five business days in which to pay termination fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.