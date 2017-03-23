BRIEF-Western Energy Services snnounces support agreements with Savanna Energy Services Corp. shareholders

March 22 Western Energy Services Corp
* Western Energy Services Corp announces support agreements
with Savanna Energy Services Corp. shareholders
* Says its proposed arrangemen with Savanna Energy Services
has gained additional strong support from Savanna shareholders
* Western Energy Services - shareholders holding about 25
pct of outstanding Savanna common shares have executed vote or
said they intend to vote in favour of arrangement
* Management expects that additional support for its
proposed arrangement will be forthcoming
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: