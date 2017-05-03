版本:
BRIEF-Western Forests Products Q1 earnings per share C$0.04

May 3 Western Forest Products Inc

* Western announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue C$287.7 million versus C$269.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
