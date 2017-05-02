BRIEF-Western Gas reports Q1 profit of $0.01 per common unit

May 2 Western Gas Partners Lp

* Western Gas announces first-quarter 2017 results

* Western Gas partners lp says net income available to limited partners for q1 of 2017 totaled $5.6 million, or $0.01 per common unit

* Western Gas Partners -total throughput attributable to wes for natural gas assets for q1 of 2017 averaged 3.9 bcf/d, which was 3% below prior quarter

* Western Gas Partners Lp says total throughput for crude/ngl assets for q1 of 2017 averaged 169 mbbls/d, which was 7% below prior quarter