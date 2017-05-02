BRIEF-Western Gas reports Q1 profit of $0.01 per common unit

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 2 Western Gas Partners Lp
* Western Gas announces first-quarter 2017 results
* Western Gas partners lp says net income available to limited partners for q1 of 2017 totaled $5.6 million, or $0.01 per common unit
* Western Gas Partners -total throughput attributable to wes for natural gas assets for q1 of 2017 averaged 3.9 bcf/d, which was 3% below prior quarter
* Western Gas Partners Lp says total throughput for crude/ngl assets for q1 of 2017 averaged 169 mbbls/d, which was 7% below prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.