BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.17

* Western New England Bancorp, Inc reports results for quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 excluding items

* Western New England Bancorp Inc - tangible book value per share was $7.44 at march 31, 2017, compared to $7.25 per share at December 31, 2016

* Net interest margin of 3.08% for three months ended march 31, 2017,

* Western New England Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest and dividend income $14.5 million versus $8.2 million