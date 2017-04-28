BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics board declares quarterly cash distribution

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Western Refining Logistics Lp-
* Board of co's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.4525 per unit
* Distribution represents a 3.4 percent increase over quarterly distribution of $0.4375 per unit paid in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock