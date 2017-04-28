版本:
BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics board declares quarterly cash distribution

April 28 Western Refining Logistics Lp-

* Board of co's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.4525 per unit

* Distribution represents a 3.4 percent increase over quarterly distribution of $0.4375 per unit paid in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
