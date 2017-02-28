BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics qtrly income of $0.31 per common limited partner unit

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises, dollar falls on Fed minutes; oil retreats
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
Feb 28 Western Refining Logistics Lp
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 2016 net income attributable to limited partners of $20.8 million, or $0.31 per common limited partner unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results