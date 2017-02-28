版本:
BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics qtrly income of $0.31 per common limited partner unit

Feb 28 Western Refining Logistics Lp

* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 2016 net income attributable to limited partners of $20.8 million, or $0.31 per common limited partner unit

