版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 18:10 BJT

BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics reports Q1 net income of $0.22 per common limited partner unit

May 2 Western Refining Logistics Lp

* Western Refining Logistics reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net income of $0.22 per common limited partner unit

* Qtrly total revenues $604.7 million versus $468 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $605.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐