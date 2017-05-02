版本:
BRIEF-Western Refining posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.10

May 2 Western Refining Inc:

* Western Refining announces first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net sales $2.33 billion versus $1.46 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY capital expenditure of $309 million

* Sees Q2 total throughput at El Paso to be 140,000 Mbpd - 144,000 Mbpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
