2017年 6月 21日

BRIEF-Western Resources unit receives environmental assessment approval for milestone Phase I project

June 20 Western Resources Corp

* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project

* Western Potash receives environmental assessment approval for the milestone Phase I project

* Western Resources Corp - ministry has determined that no environmental impact assessment for Phase I project will be required

* Western Resources Corp - Western Potash is authorized to proceed with construction of Phase I project subject to regulatory permitting requirements

* Western Resources Corp - Phase I project plant construction is anticipated to start in early 2018 with first potash production in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
