BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion

May 2 Western Union Co

* Western Union reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion

* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis

* Western union co says q1 consumer-to-business (C2B) revenues increased 8% in quarter, or 10% on a constant currency basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western Union Co says affirmed its full year outlook for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $5.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: