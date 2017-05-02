BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Western Union Co
* Western Union reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
* Western union co says q1 consumer-to-business (C2B) revenues increased 8% in quarter, or 10% on a constant currency basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Western Union Co says affirmed its full year outlook for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $5.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.