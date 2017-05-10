版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 23:46 BJT

BRIEF-Western Union says activated its 40th wu.com transactional website

May 10 Western Union Co:

* Further strengthened its global digital money transfer footprint, with activation of its 40th wu.com transactional website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
