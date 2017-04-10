版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1

April 10 WesternZagros Resources Ltd

* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐