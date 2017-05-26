BRIEF-Westernzagros Resources Q1 revenue $5.1 mln

May 26 Westernzagros Resources Ltd:
* Westernzagros announces first quarter 2017 operational and
financial results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $24 million to $33 million
* Q1 revenue $5.1 million
* Westernzagros Resources -company anticipates average daily
productive capacity of sarqala-1 will range from 6,850 to 10,000
bbl/d for remainder of 2017
* Qtrly average realized price of $42.83/bbl
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd qtrly gross oil sales from
sarqala field averaged 4,942 bbl/d, of which Westernzagros's net
oil sales were 1,333 bbl/d
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd says company's remaining 2017
capital budget is estimated to be approximately $48 million
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - assuming average brent
price of $50 to $55 per barrel, Westernzagros estimates 2017
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd says Q1 gross oil sales from
sarqala field averaged 4,942 barrels of light oil per day
* Westernzagros Resources -assuming continuous production
and payments for year, and average brent price of $50 to $55 per
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - anticipates that it is
fully funded for currently planned activities for next twelve
months
