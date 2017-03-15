BRIEF-Westernzagros sees 2017 revenue $17 mln to $22 mln

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Westernzagros Resources Ltd:
* Westernzagros announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $17 million to $22 million
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - in 2017, company anticipates average daily productive capacity of sarqala-1 will range from 4,500 bbl/d to 5,000 bbl/d
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - qtrly revenue $4.9 million with an average realized price of $38.37/bbl
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - sarqala-2 well is anticipated to spud in q3 of 2017
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - estimates spending approximately $35 million in 2017 to operate sarqala production operations, among others
* Westernzagros Resources - final investment decision on sarqala-2 well is planned for Q2 with estimated cost net to company of $25 to $30 million
* Westernzagros Resources- co anticipates it is fully funded for currently planned activities for next twelve months (excluding drilling of sarqala-2)
* Westernzagros announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.