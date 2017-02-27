版本:
BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030

Feb 27 Westinghouse Electric Company:

* Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030

* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.

