BRIEF-WestJet Airlines says will again operate flights to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Alberta

May 15 Westjet Airlines Ltd

* WestJet Airlines Ltd says will again operate flights to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Alberta this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
