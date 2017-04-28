版本:
BRIEF-Westjet appoints Bob Cummings as executive V.P.

April 28 Westjet Airlines Ltd:

* Westjet - announces appointment of Bob Cummings as executive vp for yet-to-be-named ultra-low-cost carrier which will launch late in 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
