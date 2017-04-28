BRIEF-Westjet appoints Bob Cummings as executive V.P.

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Westjet Airlines Ltd:
* Westjet - announces appointment of Bob Cummings as executive vp for yet-to-be-named ultra-low-cost carrier which will launch late in 2017 or early 2018
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock