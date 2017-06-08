BRIEF-Westjet reports May load factor of 80.6 pct

June 8 Westjet Airlines Ltd

* Westjet reports May load factor of 80.6 per cent

* Westjet Airlines Ltd - airline flew 2.0 million guests in may, a year-over-year increase of 8.2 per cent or approximately 147,000 additional guests

* May 2017 RPMS 2.023 billion, up 4.8 percent

* Westjet Airlines Ltd - May 2017 ASMS 2.511 billion, up 5.9 percent

* Westjet Airlines Ltd- May 2017 load factor of 80.6 per cent versus 81.4 per cent