BRIEF-Westlake Chemical posts Q4 earnings per share $0.76

Feb 21 Westlake Chemical Corp

* Westlake Chemical Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 sales $1.735 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.76 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westlake Chemical Corp - Vinyls segment reported income from operations of $37.6 million in Q4 of 2016, a decrease of $14.0 million

* Westlake Chemical Corp - Olefins segment reported income from operations of $149.5 million in Q4 of 2016, an increase of $10.8 million

* Westlake Chemical Corp says "believe global demand trends are favorable for our products"

* Westlake Chemical says "we are positioned to benefit from improving commodity prices which are supported by continued recovery in crude oil prices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: