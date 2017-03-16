BRIEF-Westmoreland reaffirms 2016 adj. EBITDA guidance, increases free cash flow guidance

March 16 Westmoreland Coal Co
* Westmoreland reschedules fourth quarter and full year
earnings conference call; reaffirms 2016 adjusted EBITDA
guidance, increases free cash flow guidance
* Says reaffirmed today its previously issued guidance for
full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA
* Westmoreland Coal Co- increased its guidance range for
free cash flow to $105 to $115 million for fy 2016
* Westmoreland Coal - delay in filing company's form 10-k is
related to previously announced technical accounting restatement
for reclamation receivables
* Says delaying filing of its form 10-K with Securities &
Exchange Commission for period ended December 31, 2016
