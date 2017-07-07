FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时前
BRIEF-Westmoreland Resource Partners, on July 1, 2017 units entered into amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 晚上8点16分 / 16 小时前

BRIEF-Westmoreland Resource Partners, on July 1, 2017 units entered into amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp :

* Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp - on july 1, 2017 units entered into an amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement

* Westmoreland Resource Partners - under amendment, parties increased annual maximum for contract years 2017-2021 and decreased tier 2 price threshold

* Westmoreland Resource Partners - amendment adjusted shortfall, inventory provisions for contract year 2017-2018 to mirror terms already in place for 2017 stub year

* Westmoreland Resource - each of tonnage terms relating to annual maximum, tier 2 price threshold, shortfall, inventory were omitted from 2017 agreement Source text (bit.ly/2u1bnzl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below