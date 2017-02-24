BRIEF-Westmoreland says to restate previously issued financial statements

Feb 24 Westmoreland Coal Co
* Westmoreland announces restatement of previously issued
financial statements
* Will restate financial information stemming from changes
in accounting for its customer reclamation receivables
* Change has no impact on co's cash flow, economic value of
contracts or ability to collect cash for reclamation from
customers
* Form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 to include restated
consolidated financial statements for years ended december 31,
2015 and 2014
* Form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 to include restated
consolidated financial statements for all interim periods during
2016, 2015
* Does not intend to file amendments to previous filings
with securities and exchange commission
