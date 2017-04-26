版本:
BRIEF-WestRock Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

April 26 WestRock Co:

* WestRock reports solid results in fiscal 2017 second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 revenue $132 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westrock Co - qtrly earnings per diluted share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
