BRIEF-Westshore Terminals announces Q1 2017 distribution

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 20 Westshore Terminals Investment Corp
* Westshore terminals announces Q1 2017 distribution
* Anticipates it will load about 6.2 million tonnes in Q1 2017 versus 6.8 million tonnes for same period in 2016
* Westshore Terminals Investment- 2017 throughput volumes are anticipated to be 28 - 28.5 million tonnes, up from 27 million tonnes reported in December 2016
* $270 million capital project remains on time and on budget
* Westshore Terminals Investment - first new stacker reclaimer to be up in Q2 2017, other 2 new stacker reclaimers to be delivered in 2017 and 2018 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.