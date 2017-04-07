版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 08:08 BJT

BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment Corp announces normal course issuer bid

April 6 Westshore Terminals Investment Corp :

* Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid

* Purchases pursuant to bid will be made from time to time by Scotia Capital Inc on behalf of corporation

* Westshore Terminals - making normal course issuer bid up to 1.8 million of issued and outstanding common shares being 2.5pct of 73.2 million shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
