BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment Corp announces normal course issuer bid

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 6 Westshore Terminals Investment Corp :
* Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
* Purchases pursuant to bid will be made from time to time by Scotia Capital Inc on behalf of corporation
* Westshore Terminals - making normal course issuer bid up to 1.8 million of issued and outstanding common shares being 2.5pct of 73.2 million shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Says to begin talks with dealers on a transition plan this week after co decided to stop sales of cars in India
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.