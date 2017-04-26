BRIEF-Westwood Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.73

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Westwood Holdings Group Inc
* Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $32.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.28
* Westwood Holdings Group Inc - AUM as of march 31, 2017 totaled $22.1 billion, up from $21.1 billion and $21.2 billion at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: