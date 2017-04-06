版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 18:27 BJT

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Co says CEO Doyle R. Simons's 2016 total compensation was $10.3 mln

April 6 Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser Co - CEO Doyle R. Simons's 2016 total compensation was $10.3 million versus $8.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oMkE8C) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐