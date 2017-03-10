BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser enters into senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 10 Weyerhaeuser Co:
* Weyerhaeuser - on March 6, 2017 co entered into a $1.5 billion, five year senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement - SEC filing
* Weyerhaeuser Co - senior unsecured revolving credit facility will expire in march 2022 - SEC filing
* Weyerhaeuser - revolving credit facility agreement replaces co’s prior $1.0 billion revolving credit facility agreement, dated as of September 11, 2013
* Weyerhaeuser - prior credit facility agreement would have expired in Sept 2018, was terminated at effective time of revolving credit facility agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2mbSRg4) Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.