版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 15:08 BJT

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says Q1 earnings per share $0.21

April 28 Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 sales $1.7 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016

* Weyerhaeuser expects significantly higher earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Wood Products segment in Q2 compared with Q1

* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources segment will be comparable to Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐