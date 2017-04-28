BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says Q1 earnings per share $0.21

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd’s 8.000% notes due 2042
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042
April 28 Weyerhaeuser Co
* Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 sales $1.7 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016
* Weyerhaeuser expects significantly higher earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Wood Products segment in Q2 compared with Q1
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources segment will be comparable to Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042
* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing