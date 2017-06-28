版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to voluntarily delist from Chicago stock exchange will remain listed on New York Stock Exchange

June 28 Weyerhaeuser Co:

* Weyerhaeuser to voluntarily delist from Chicago stock exchange; will remain listed on New York stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
