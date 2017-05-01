版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-WGL Holdings, named defendants in WGL merger litigation sign MoU to settle WGL merger litigation

May 1 WGL Holdings Inc

* WGL Holdings Inc -On May 1, 2017, WGL and other named defendants in WGL merger litigation signed a MOU to settle WGL merger litigation Source: (bit.ly/2qmdf3r) Further company coverage:
