BRIEF-WGL Holdings reports Q2 operating earnings per share $1.87

May 4 WGL Holdings Inc
* Reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results;
updates fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $3.10
to $3.30
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.87
* Q2 consolidated GAAP earnings per share $2.39
* Q2 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $1.87
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 total operating revenues $841.8 million versus $835.7
million
