2017年 5月 5日

BRIEF-WGL Holdings reports Q2 operating earnings per share $1.87

May 4 WGL Holdings Inc

* Reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $3.10 to $3.30

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.87

* Q2 consolidated GAAP earnings per share $2.39

* Q2 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $1.87

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 total operating revenues $841.8 million versus $835.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
