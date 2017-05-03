版本:
BRIEF-WhatsApp fixes service outage that affected users on Wednesday - spokesperson

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Earlier today, users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for few hours; whatsApp has now fixed the issue – WhatsApp spokesperson

